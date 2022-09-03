Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Amakhosi have struggled for consistency in this term and they would be hoping for improved fortunes

Kaizer Chiefs host AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Saturday as they seek to recover from last week’s 2-0 Premier Soccer League defeat by Cape Town City.

The Soweto giants have been blowing hot and cold this season in which they have never registered uniform results.

They have lost three league games while winning just two plus a penalty shootout victory over Stellenbosch in the MTN8 quarter-finals.

That has thrust coach Arthur Zwane into the spotlight as he is yet to convince Chiefs fans that he can help them end a seven-year trophy drought.

But on Saturday he has a chance to redeem Chiefs’ fortunes against an Usuthu side that has been impressive in this campaign.

While AmaZulu also go into this match against the backdrop of a league defeat, they have lost just once this season and they have proven to be a formidable side.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu Date Saturday, September 3 Time 17:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

backpagepix

Chiefs welcome back midfielder Yusuf Maart who missed the last two games due to suspension.





“Yusuf gives us stability in midfield with his ability to rotate the ball and spot runners, which is something that was lacking a bit in his absence. He is an excellent passer with both feet which is a luxury,” Zwane told Chiefs’

website.







Defender Reeve Frosler is also a doubt due to injury and Zwane will not be too worried as Sifiso Hlanti did well in that position last weekend.







Earlier this week, the coach expressed doubt about new signings Edmilson Dove and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana being issued with work permits ahead of Saturday’s match.







Backpage

AmaZulu will be hoping for the availability of former Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele after the veteran right-back limped off in their last match against Cape Town City.

Coach Brandon Truter has no injuries to worry about in his camp.

Match Preview

While Chiefs have been struggling for consistency, AmaZulu have already proven their capabilities with three consecutive victories before defeat to Golden Arrows in their last league game.

The title race is yet to take shape but Usuthu are already third on the standings and victory would place them on top of the log.

The last time Chiefs and AmaZulu met, the two sides drew 1-1 in November 2021 at FNB Stadium, having also shared the spoils 1-1 in the reverse fixture a month earlier.

AmaZulu go into Saturday’s match banking on striker Frank Mhango to continue with his rich vein of form as the Malawian has scored three goals in five games so far this season.