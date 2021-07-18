Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Ahly was like a training session - Khanye

The ex-Amakhosi star believes coach Stuart Baxter was never supposed to be on the bench as he criticises the coach’s approach to the game

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has pointed out numerous issues with Amakhosi following their 3-0 defeat by Al Ahly in Saturday’s Caf Champions League final in Casablanca.

With a man short following a red card to Happy Mashiane, Chiefs conceded three second-half goals to surrender their hopes of a first-ever Champions League title.

Khanye did not think any of the Chiefs players performed well, including Khama Billiat, who came on as a substitute in the 46th minute.

“I have been saying this all along that Kaizer Chiefs are lucky and today [Saturday] it ended. Look at the kind of players they have from the goalkeeper, back four, midfield and upfront,” Khanye told iDiskiTV.

“I feel ashamed of Khama Billiat and Ngcobo as a young promising player. He was playing in the wrong position.

“Chiefs were fortunate to reach this stage but compliments to them. But against Al Ahly it was like a training session. The goals they conceded were soft looking at Al Ahly passing the ball around.

“Why did Stuart Baxter play Ramahlwe Mphahlele? This was a big final and when did he last play?

"Goalkeeper Daniel Alpeyi was not even comfortable with himself. He was passing at the back to Tower [Erick Mathoho] who would play far. Samir Nurkovic was marked by three people.

"In midfield, I don’t understand why Katsande is playing for Chiefs.”

The Al Ahly match was coach Baxter’s first game on the bench since his return to the club in June.

That also did not please Khanye, who believes assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard should have continued to take charge of the team after they led the team to some victories in the PSL following the dismissal of Gavin Hunt.

The two were also in charge when Chiefs knocked out Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals while Baxter watched from the terraces as he waited for a work permit.

“Chiefs made a mistake by taking Baxter from the stands and putting him on the bench. Arthur Zwane came in and won all the games,” continued Khanye.

“Remember Chiefs do not have enough quality but Arthur was trying by all means to communicate with players. He is a former player for Chiefs and players are more open to them [Dillon Sheppard as well].

Article continues below

“If you check, Chiefs does not have enough quality but he was able to bring the best out of them and won some games to attain a top-eight finish in the PSL for a team that was near the relegation zone.

“Stuart was far away and when he arrived he found players wanting to prove to him that they can play. Anybody can leave Chiefs this window period. Some are nervous and want to prove to the coach who is not a fan of some pretty football. So Stuart is always under pressure.”

Further Caf Champions League final reading