Kaizer Chiefs' victories over Orlando Pirates and Wydad Casablanca have given us a winning mentality - Castro

In a season they are struggling for consistency, Amakhosi have managed to record two important victories recently as they now resume domestic business

Kaizer Chiefs forward Leonardo Castro says it is "a positive thing" that they beat Orlando Pirates and Wydad Casablanca in their last two matches ahead of Tuesday's Premier Soccer League hosting of Stellenbosch.

Chiefs welcome Stellenbosch as they seek to improve from ninth spot on the PSL standings after beating Pirates 1-0 in their last league game on March 21.

That was followed up by a 1-0 win over Wydad on Saturday, impressively with nine men, as they kept alive their hopes of reaching the Caf Champions League quarter-finals.

Castro underlines the importance of their last two results, saying they have earned a "winning mentality" from those games amid a season where Chiefs have been struggling.

“We all know Stellenbosch is a tough team. We need to focus on ourselves and we need to keep the good mentality that we have developed over the last few games," Castro told the Chiefs website.

"It’s going to help us and encourage us for the clash against Stellies. These wins have given us a winning mentality. It’s a positive thing for us to have won these matches, so now we can go into this week’s games with confidence – hopefully, we get the results we want.

“The next game is another ‘final’, so we have to take it. We have to win the game so we can improve from our last performance. We need to take each and every game with responsibility so we can finish the season in good shape. I am available for the team in case the coach wants to use me. I am ready and eager to go. I want to contribute and give my best.”

Article continues below

Castro was on the bench against Wydad as he returned from injury but missed the Pirates game.

After meeting Stellenbosch, Chiefs then travel to Guinea for their final Champions League group game against Horoya in what would be a must-win.

To reach the Champions League last-eight, Amakhosi need to beat Horoya with whom they share eight points in Group C.