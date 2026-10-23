Kaizer Chiefs vice captain Inacio Miguel defends player bust up after Red Arrows defeat - 'People think outside the changing room it’s a mess'

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The club's vice-captain has jumped to the defence of his team-mates following a heated on-field exchange between Renaldo Leaner and Reeve Frosler. The incident, which occurred in the wake of Amakhosi’s narrow CAF Confederation Cup defeat to Red Arrows, has sparked concerns among the fan base regarding squad unity.

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Internal friction signals competitive fire at Naturena

The sight of Renaldo Leaner and Reeve Frosler locked in a tense verbal confrontation following the final whistle in Ndola, Zambia, quickly went viral. After falling to a 1-0 defeat against Red Arrows, the frustration within the Kaizer Chiefs ranks was visible for all to see, leading to immediate speculation that the atmosphere at Naturena was beginning to sour.









However, Inacio Miguel, who has stepped into a leadership role as vice-captain, views the situation through a completely different lens. Rather than seeing a lack of discipline, the defender believes the flashpoint was a healthy reaction to a disappointing result. The Angolan international argues that the passion displayed by his team-mates is exactly what has been missing from the club in recent years as they look to restore their former glory on both the domestic and continental stages.

Miguel was quick to dismiss any suggestions that the squad was falling apart behind closed doors. He maintained that the exchange was merely a high-stakes discussion between two professionals who were desperate to see the team succeed. By addressing the cameras, the vice-captain sought to reassure the Amakhosi faithful that the players are just as hurt by the recent run of form as the supporters watching from the stands in South Africa and beyond.

Defending the passion of Leaner and Frosler

“Yeah, I saw the images; everybody saw them. Personally, I’m happy with this kind of behaviour; it feels like we felt the loss,” Miguel told iDiski Times. The defender was adamant that the public perception of the incident did not match the reality of what was happening within the group. He highlighted the emotional toll that losing takes on the professional staff, suggesting that a passive reaction would have been far more concerning than a heated one.

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“Not only our supporters, not only our fans. We also suffer; we also get frustrated and disappointed with the results. Unfortunately, it’s something that happened in the field. But obviously we have all the people inside our changing room. It’s nothing bad for the team; it’s just a changing of ideas,” he continued. Miguel’s assessment suggests that the technical staff, including the under-pressure Da Cruz, would rather see players demanding more from one another than accepting mediocrity silently.

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The veteran defender believes that the footage of the confrontation has been misinterpreted by those outside the club’s inner circle. While the optics might suggest a team in turmoil, Miguel views the hunger and aggression as vital ingredients for a turnaround. The challenge now for the Soweto giants is to channel that raw energy into improved performances on the pitch as they look to navigate their way through a difficult CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

A call for more aggression in the Chiefs ranks

“Obviously, with the image, with the footage, people think outside the changing room it’s a mess. No, it’s just a changing of ideas. Unfortunately, it came outside like we were having a problem. But it’s not a problem. Obviously, for me, I see the solution is that behaviour, that passion that we need. Sometimes it’s lacking. In the past three seasons, I feel like we need more of that; we need more aggression,” the vice-captain added.

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Miguel’s critique of the last three seasons indicates a belief that the squad has previously lacked the "bite" required to compete at the highest level. By embracing the tension between Leaner and Frosler, he is setting a new standard for accountability within the squad. He believes that the hurt felt after the loss in Zambia should serve as a catalyst for a more resilient and combative approach in their upcoming fixtures, starting with their next outing on Friday.

“We need to be more passionate about the result. Losing a game, especially a game like this, is never good. I was happy with that incident. Just to tell you that the gents were frustrated and disappointed. We have a chance tomorrow to change it,” he concluded. As Kaizer Chiefs prepare for their next challenge, the focus will remain on whether this internal friction translates into the results the club so desperately needs to quiet the growing noise from the outside.