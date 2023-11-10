Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain Dolly dares Orlando Pirates - 'I’m not afraid of them'

Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Keagan Dolly has made a bold statement ahead of Saturday's Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs face Pirates on Saturday

Dolly has recovered from injury

The Chiefs midfielder comments on Saturday's match

WHAT HAPPENED? Dolly has just returned from injury and is back amid high expectations on him to help improve Amakhosi fortunes.

With Chiefs facing Pirates on Saturday, Dolly has commented on their chances against their Soweto rivals.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Pirates? No. I’m not afraid of them. I’ve played four [Soweto derbies] and won four," Dolly said as per KickOff.

"I think is going to this weekend’s derby is going to be a little different because of the situation that both teams find themselves in.

"I think this is more about the important three points for both teams and I think for us as a club, after Wednesday’s win hopefully that can give us the confidence going into the game," he added.

"We spoke in the dressing room saying that we had 20 games left before Wednesday’s game now it's 19 and we want to win each and every game.

"I would support this happy so for us it's just to be consistent in that regard and try to win each and every game we play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dolly is back to full fitness and is expected to play a pivotal role in Saturday's match.

He has featured in three Premier Soccer League games this season plus one Cup game while making one assist.

He is yet to score a goal this term.

WHAT NEXT? Amakhosi are now preparing to play traditional giants Orlando Pirates in Saturday's Soweto Derby.

It is a match the Glamour Boys would be keen to win and build up on the midweek 3-2 win over Cape Town Spurs.

Victory for Chiefs would see them maintain their place in the top eight while Pirates would remain near the relegation zone.