Kaizer Chiefs' veteran trio Mathoho, Cardoso and Mphahlele under threat with Kwinika signing?

The futures of Kaizer Chiefs defender Erick Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso and Ramahlwe Mphahlele could be under threat with the imminent arrival of centre-back Zitha Kwinika.

For Kwinika, it will mark a return to a club where he previously turned out for the development team.

It could be asked if Chiefs should be blamed for letting a player go only to re-sign him years later. It could also be argued though that Kwinika wasn't ready to play for Chiefs eight or nine years back and that he now - after stints at Thanda Royal Zulu, Chippa United and Bidvest Wits, he has the experience to handle playing for the Glamour Boys.

His expected arrival does raise questions though over several of Chiefs' signings ahead of the current season - centre-backs Njabulo Ngcobo and Thabani Dube, who have been used sparingly.

Chiefs also have Siyabonga Ngezana in that position and the Amakhosi development product has been playing well since Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard took charge of the team. While he was used as a left-back this season before getting injured, Sifiso Hlanti is arguably as comfortable playing in central defence.

On top of that, are the three veterans, Mathoho, Cardoso and Mphahlele, giving the team an overload of centre-backs.





And that could possibly lead to at least one or two of Amakhosi's loyal old-guard deciding to part ways with the club.

Perhaps also concerning is that despite all the options in that position, it has frequently been an area of concern this term and the Soweto side may still be short of a genuine top-class player in central defence - one in the prime of his career that is, even with Kwinika arriving.

Kwinika will bring a wealth of experience, having played 166 top-flight games.

Mphahlele, 32, has played 126 games for Chiefs since signing in 2016/ 17. Cardoso, 33, arrived the season before, and has represented Amakhosi 202 times. Mathoho, 32, has played 258 games in the gold and black after signing in the 2012/ 13 season from Bloemfontein Celtic.