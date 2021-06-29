At least seven Amakhosi players have their contracts ending on June 30 before the Soweto giants complete their season

Kaizer Chiefs communications manager Vina Maphosa has confirmed the club is “at an advanced stage” in their transfer activity to retain the services of certain players ahead of the Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly.

Some Chiefs players have their contracts expiring on June 30 while the club is already preparing to meet Al Ahly on July 17 in neutral Morocco.

With players like Khama Billiat, Willard Katsande, Bernard Parker, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Bruce Bvuma and Lebogang Manyama would be needed to the Champions League final but have their deals running out on Wednesday.

“What I can confirm is that we’re very busy [on the transfer market]. We’re definitely busy discussing‚ engaging‚ and targeting,” said Maphosa as per Sowetan Live.

“That activity is at an advanced stage. The only thing we can’t tell you is how far we are, but once we finish we will inform you.”

But with some reports linking Billiat with a move to Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly or Zamalek, Chiefs’ contract negotiations with the Zimbabwean could be complicated.

Contract talks also come after some Chiefs players were rumoured to be on their way out of the club but the return of coach Stuart Baxter has offered hopes to some that they could stay.

The club has, however, declined to mention those who could receive new deals.

“At Kaizer Chiefs you’ll never hear us talking about contracts at any given time,” Maphosa said.

“The only time you'll hear us talking about them is when we make the announcement – we don’t communicate the process. When everything has been finalised that’s when I get names from the football administration.

“The new coach [Baxter] has just arrived and we’re in the middle of the Caf Champions League. The focus from the coach has been on the team and I haven’t seen a lot of administration activity with the coach.”

Chiefs will be able to sign new players after their Fifa ban ends later this week, having not been able to do so for two transfer windows.