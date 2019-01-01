Kaizer Chiefs v Zesco United: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Middendorp's men need to beat Zesco by two clear goals to book their place in the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup

Kaizer Chiefs will welcome Zesco United to the FNB Stadium knowing that only a convincing win will see them qualify for the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Amakhosi lost 3-1 in the first leg which was played in Ndola last weekend, and they need to win by at least two clear goals to progress.

A 2-0 scoreline would favour Ernst Middendorp's charges, while a 3-1 win would take the game to penalties.

Should the Glamour Boys win 4-2 on the night, then Zesco would go through on away goal rule.

Game Kaizer Chiefs v Zesco United Date Saturday, January 19 Time 20:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

In South Africa, the game will be live on SuperSport 4 and you can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squad & Team News

Amakhosi will again be without Itumeleng Khune, who is nursing a shoulder injury while Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Erick Mathoho are also missing in defence.

Khama Billiat sat on the bench as Chiefs beat AmaZulu in midweek, but he's likely to return for this encounter, especially after scoring the away goal last weekend.

Middendorp's arrival appears to have reignited Hendrick Ekstein's football at Amakhosi, and the diminutive player is likely to keep his place in the team alongside Virgil Vries, who has had to fill in for Khune.

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune, Virgil Vries, Bruce Bvuma

Defenders: Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Siyabonga Ngezana, Erick Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Teenage Hadebe, Mario Booysen, Godfrey Walusimbi, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya

Midfielders: Dumisani Zuma, Willard Katsande, George Maluleka, Siphelele Ntshangase, Dax Andrianarimanana, Hendrick Ekstein, Lebogang Manyama, Kabelo Mahlasela, Philani Zulu, Khama Billiat

Strikers: Leonardo Castro, Bernard Parker, Ryan Moon

Potential Chiefs XI: Vries, Cardoso, Walusimbi, Booysen, Hadebe, Katsande, Maluleka, Parker, Billiat, Ekstein, Castro.

Match Preview

Chiefs have had a difficult campaign thus far, but their home record has been impressive.

They have won all their home games, something which could motivate them to go all out and try to get a result against Zesco.

It's Amakhosi's away record that hasn't been too convincing, especially having lost two games on the road.

Last weekend's defeat was Chiefs and Zesco's first meeting, and this will be the second meeting.