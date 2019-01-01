Kaizer Chiefs v Werder Bremen clash called off due to bad weather

The friendly match between the German Budnesliga giants Werder Bremen and Amakhosi was discontinued following thunderstorms in Johannesburg

The eagerly awaited friendly match where the Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs, hosted German side, Werder Bremen was called off following inclement weather conditions at the FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Fresh from a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match on Saturday afternoon, Amakhosi faced Bremen in a friendly match as they hoped to hand fringe players some much-needed minutes.

Coach Ernst Middendorp and assistant Shaun Bartlett did not take charge of the team instead they allowed MultiChoice Diski Challenge coach Arthur Zwane to welcome the Germans at the FNB Stadium.

As expected Chiefs had a different starting line-up from the one Middendorp used against the reigning PSL champions, with Kabelo Mahlasela the only player utilised who featured against Sundowns.

Nonetheless, Zwane opted for Bruce Bvuma between the posts, while defender Lorenzo Gordinho made his first start since coming back from Bloemfontein Celtic on loan and was handed the captain’s armband in a game where other players such as Bhongolethu Jayiya, Itumeleng Shopane, Kgotso Moleko as well as Siyabonga Ngezana were given a run.

Despite both sides having had a slow start in the match played behind closed doors, Bremen opened the scoring in the 43rd minute through Johannes Eggestein when he converted an assist from Josh Sargent.

With bad weather present at the iconic venue, the game was eventually stopped.

However, it was later announced on Twitter that the match would not continue based on the weather conditions after a short meeting between the two clubs.

In addition, the Germans will now take on Bidvest Wits on January 11 at FC Randburg’s training grounds and the Clever Boys are also set to meet the Naturena-based outfit in their next PSL encounter on Wednesday night.

