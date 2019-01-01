Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

Sundowns will put their unbeaten run on the line when they beat a resurgent Amakhosi side on Saturday afternoon

Kaizer Chiefs will put Mamelodi Sundowns to the test when both teams clash in their first league match of 2019.

The Brazilians head into the encounter unbeaten in the league this season and they will want to keep that record intact.

However, they will need to bring their A-game in order to topple Amakhosi, who appear to be back in the game following the arrival of Ernst Middendorp.

Game Kaizer Chiefs v Sundowns Date Saturday, January 05 Time 3:30pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In South Africa, the game will be shown live on SABC 1 and SuperSport 4.

DSTV channel Free-to-air channel 204 (SS4) SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Position Missing players Goalkeepers Denis Onyango, Thela Ngobeni Defender Wayne Arendse Midfielder Andile Jali Forward Sibusiso Vilakazi

Sundowns will be missing their key players for this encounter through injury.

Andile Jali and Denis Onyango are some of the players which will be sorely missed by Pitso Mosimane, and so is Wayne Arendse who is also nursing an injury.

Sibusiso Vilakazi remains one of the notable absentees as he is still recovering from a long-term injury.

Potential Sundowns XI: Mweene; Ngcongca, Langerman, Madisha, Nascimento; Kekana, Mabunda, Zwane; Sirino, Silva, Brockie.

Position Missing player Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune Defenders Erick Mathoho, Ramahlwe Mphahlele Midfielders Joseph Molangoane, Wiseman Meyiwa

Chiefs on the other hand, will be without influential skipper and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune with a shoulder injury.

In his absence, Virgil Vries is likely to come step in and deputize for the Bafana Bafana No.1.

Erick Mathoho and Ramahlwe Mphahlele are both out, but Ernst Middendorp has the players capable of filling their positions.

Lorenzo Gordinho is set to make his return to the Amakhosi starting line-up after rejoining the team from Bloemfontein Celtic.

Khama Billiat was given a two-week off after sustaining a minor knock against SuperSport United, and he's likely to return and lead the frontline alongside Leonardo Castro.

Potential Chiefs XI: Vries; Moleko, Walusimbi, Ngezana, Gordinho; Katsande, Maluleka, Zuma, Ntshangase; Billiat, Castro.

Match Preview

This will be the 68th meeting between Amakhosi and Masandawana in the league.

In the previous 67 league matches, Chiefs won 27 to Sundowns' 20 while the other 20 matches ended in draws.

Chiefs, who are the hosts, find themselves in the sixth position while Sundowns are one place ahead despite playing three games less.

Lebohang Maboe is Sundowns' joint-top goalscorer alongside Gaston Sirino with three strikes each. Khama Billiat leads the goalscoring charts for the Soweto giants with four goals.

Middendorp's men will bank on their impressive unbeaten run against Sundowns to get the three points at the Calabash.

Chiefs are unbeaten against Sundowns in the last four matches. Mosimane's charges last tasted victory over Amakhosi in November 2016.