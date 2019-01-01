Kaizer Chiefs v Free State Stars: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Middendorp's side are in danger of missing out on a top eight finish, and the remaining two matches will be crucial towards achieving this

will be the home side when they take on in a league clash at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi have been inconsistent in the league this season and they find themselves in seventh position with just 38 points from 28 matches.

Free State Stars are in the bottom half of the table, and coach Nikola Kavazovic has already said he's preparing his team for the play-offs as results have been hard to come by.

Game Kaizer Chiefs v Free State Stars Date Saturday, May 4 Time 15:00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be live on both SS4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Squads & Team News

Kaizer Chiefs recently parted ways with four players, including Hendrick Ekstein and Virgil Vries who had a role to play for them this season.

Gustavo Paez and Khotso Malope didn't see much game time, especially under Ernst Middendorp, who changed things around as soon as he was re-appointed in December 2018.

Itumeleng Khune will also not be available for the encounter but Erick Mathoho and Lebogang Manyama are back and fit for the encounter after successfully recovering from injuries.

Kgotso Moleko is expected to return to the Amakhosi side after serving his one-match ban, but it will be interesting to see if Middendorp will drop Ramahlwe Mphahlele, who had a solid game in the previous match.

Meanwhile, Ea Lla Koto have not reported any injury concerns in their camp, and this means Kavazovic will have a full squad to choose his starting XI from.

Perhaps, the Bethlehem-based outfit needs the points more than Amakhosi as they find themselves just a few points above the relegation zone.

Paulus Masehe, Goodman Dlamini and Eleazar Rodgers will be key for the men in red, but it is at the back where they will have to tread carefully, especially because Amakhosi have attack-minded players who could hurt them.

Match Preview

Free State Stars have not beaten Chiefs in the last five matches.

In fact, Amakhosi have won four those matches while recording a single draw against Ea Lla Koto.

However, Stars can fancy their chances against this Amakhosi team that has only recorded two wins in their last seven matches across all competitions.

Stars are placed 13th on the standings with 26 points, and failure to win could see them move to position 15th provided other results don't go their way.