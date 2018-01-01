Kaizer Chiefs v Elgeco Plus: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Ernst Middendorp kicks off his African safari after joining soon after Amakhosi lost to Zimamoto in the second leg of the preliminary rounds

Kaizer Chiefs may have lost their previous Caf Confederation Cup outing, but they are still very much in the competition.

Amakhosi advanced to the first round of the continental competition with a 5-2 aggregate win over Zimamoto, but they face another closed book in Elgeco Plus this weekend.

This will also mark Ernst Middendorp's second match in charge of Amakhosi, which will also be his first on the continent with the Glamour Boys.

Middendorp won his first match against SuperSport United, but while the club fans were impressed with how the team played, this match will give a clearer picture as to whether or not there's progress.

Chiefs fired Giovanni Solinas after 21 matches, and Middendorp knows that he has to win as many matches as possible to keep his job longer than the Italian mentor.

Game Kaizer Chiefs v Elgeco Plus Date Saturday, December 15 Time 20:15 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

In South Africa, the game will be live on SS4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squad & Team News

Chiefs are already facing a defensive conundrum with both Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Erick Mathoho injured, while Kgotso Moleko was not registered for the competition.

Middendorp has already lamented the decision to leave Moleko out of the squad, especially during this period where Mphahlele is out injured.

However, he hinted that Daniel Cardoso could play as a right-back while Mphahlele is still recovering from the injury setback.

Itumeleng Khune missed the midweek fixture through a minor injury, and it's unclear if he has recovered for this encounter.

Also unavailable will be Joseph Molangoane and Wiseman Meyiwa, who are both expected to miss the remaining matches of 2018.

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune, Virgil Vries, Bruce Bvuma

Defenders : Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Siyabonga Ngezana, Erick Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Teenage Hadebe, Mario Booysen, Godfrey Walusimbi, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya

Midfielders : Dumisani Zuma, Willard Katsande, George Maluleka, Siphelele Ntshangase, Dax Andrianarimanana, Hendrick Ekstein, Lebogang Manyama, Kabelo Mahlasela, Philani Zulu, Khama Billiat

Strikers : Leonardo Castro, Bernard Parker, Ryan Moon

Potential Chiefs XI: Vries, Cardoso, Walusimbi, Booysen, Hadebe, Maluleka, Ntshangase, Parker, Manyama, Billiat, Castro .

Match Preview

Amakhosi head into their third Caf Confederation Cup match against Elgeco Plus on the back of a 1-0 win over SuperSport United.

They were going through a rough patch prior to Middendorp's return, but there's a new sense of belief among the players and the supporters now that the management took the decision to release Solinas and his assistant Patrick Mabedi.

Amakhosi have played 22 games this season, winning eight, losing seven and drawing seven.

One of Middendorp's tasks is to ensure that Amakhosi win as many matches as possible, starting with the clash against Elgeco Plus.

Chiefs have scored five goals and conceded two in their first two matches of the competition.