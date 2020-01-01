Kaizer Chiefs v Bidvest Wits: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Middendorp's men head into this clash against the Students brimming with confidence after Tuesday's result eased the pressure on them

have a chance to stretch their lead at the top of the log to six points as they prepare to host at Orlando Stadium.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides this season and the country will be watching the match with keen interest after Tuesday's draw between second-placed and .

Now, with Sundowns and Chiefs three points apart after playing the same number of league games, the advantage of momentum in the title race appears to be on the side of Ernst Middendorp's men.

More teams

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Bidvest Wits Date Wednesday, August 12 Time 18:00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport and SABC.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SABC3/SS4

The Glamour Boys have no injury concerns ahead of this encounter against the Students but Reeve Frosler will not get the chance to face his former employers as he's currently suspended.

In Frosler's absence, Middendorp is expected to call on either Kgotso Moleko or Ramahlwe Mphahlele to fill in at the right-back position on the night.

The 61-year-old mentor may also be forced to sacrifice at least one of his star defenders in Daniel Cardoso or Eric Mathoho, who are walking a suspension tight-rope alongside Lebogang Manyama, who are all on three yellow cards.

But Manyama is unlikely to be dropped as he has played an influential role in helping Amakhosi be at the summit of the standings with his eight assists and six goals in 21 league matches.

With George Maluleka gone to Sundowns, it will be interesting to see who will fill the void left by him in midfield but Chiefs have unbelievable talent in central defence.

There are Kearyn Baccus and Dumisani Zuma who have played in that central role before but apart from them, this could be Siphelele Ntshangase's biggest break to prove his worth after recently renewing his contract with the club despite not featuring so far this season.

The combination of Samir Nurkovic, Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro could also be very crucial but the technical team may decide not to go full steam by throwing them all on, as this will be the first competitive match in over four months.

The Students, too, have many in-house problems to deal with following the sale of the club's PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) owner Masala Mulaudzi.

But they showed no signs of being negatively affected in their previous game against Sundowns where they lost 3-2 in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

And this is why Chiefs should not take them lightly because Wits have nothing to lose, more so because they don't consider themselves in the title race and the majority of the players are playing for their futures.

They will be without several of their key players, like S'fiso Hlanti and Ricardo Goss, who are both suspended - and that alone is a cause for concern for their defence.

Mhlongo showed signs of rustiness in the previous match and he will need the help and experience of the likes of Thulani Hlatshwayo and Buhle Mkhwanazi to protect him from Billiat, Nurkovic and Castro among others.

Phathutshedzo Nange, Deon Hotto and Terrence Dzvukamanja could have a bigger role to play in this encounter, especially after the Zimbabwean striker's brace against Sundowns last weekend.

With Thabang Monare still nursing a knee injury and doubtful to face Chiefs, Nange will again be expected to partner Cole Alexandra in central midfield.

Match Preview

Chiefs and Wits have met many times but in the last 35 matches across all competitions, the Naturena-based outfit proved too strong for their Braamfontein opponents.

Amakhosi have 19 of the 35 matches to Wits' 10 while the other six ended in draws.

Article continues below

The dominance goes beyond just winning matches but scoring goals as the Soweto giants have netted 54 times against Wits and conceded just 30.

However, Wits raised the stakes in the last six fixtures against Chiefs with two wins, two defeats and two draws to their name.

Chiefs outsmarted the Students 2-0 the last time they met in January 2019 with Castro and Hendrick Ekstein finding the back of the net.