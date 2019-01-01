Kaizer Chiefs utility player Parker reflects on his recent individual success

The Boksburg-born attacker obtained his Diploma in Sports Management last month but he's not done yet as he wants to study further

attacker Bernard Parker has opened up on his recent success which saw him graduate top of his class for a Sports Management Diploma.

Parker joins a long list of South African professional players who are already looking beyond football by going back to school.

He admitted he was relieved to have graduated but he vowed to study further.

"I feel so great that I’ve graduated. I am so proud of myself and motivated to do more. I look forward to studying further," Parker told the Amakhosi website.

"It is a year course and it taught us skills and concepts related to management, finance, marketing and law related to the sports industry.

"It is important to gain knowledge. It makes it interesting and mind-blowing to link knowledge with what you do in practice on the pitch. Key to all is a never give up spirit."

The 33-year-old revealed how helping his kids with homework also helped sharpen his mind when it comes to his own studies.

"I help my children with homework every day. Working with them to do their schoolwork gives me the click and triggers my mind. Studying is part of my lifestyle and it has formed a part of my balanced lifestyle," he added.

Parker revealed the sacrifices he had to make in terms of adjusting his sleeping pattern in order to get his diploma.

"I had to sleep early and wake up very early to study. My clock was adjusted to sleeping mode at 19:00 and waking up at 03:00."

The former Bafana Bafana striker confirmed he has already registered for a Higher Certificate in Sports Marketing next year.

"I have already registered for a Higher Certificate in Sports Marketing to study next year. I want to share my football experiences with the youngsters in the team. Most of all, I want to continue enjoying football," concluded Parker.