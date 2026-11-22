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Amakhosi have been told they do not need to look far for the tactical solution to defeating The Brazilians in their upcoming Carling Knockout Cup semi-final. Former Chiefs forward Denis Vukubi believes the blueprint for success was laid bare at Loftus Versfeld earlier this month during the CAF Super Cup.

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The North African blueprint for success

Former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Denis Vukubi has called on the Glamour Boys to mirror the aggressive tactical setup employed by USM Alger when they face Mamelodi Sundowns this Sunday.

Vukubi argues that Fernando da Cruz and his coaching staff have a golden opportunity to exploit the same weaknesses that USM Alger uncovered. The North African side was praised for its defensive discipline and clinical nature, frustrating Miguel Cardoso’s men by refusing to allow them any rhythm in possession.

The former Chiefs speedster believes that the key to victory lies in high-intensity pressing and denying the Sundowns midfield any space to operate. During their recent defeat, Masandawana struggled to cope with being closed down quickly, leading to uncharacteristic errors in their defensive build-up.

Success against the reigning league champions often requires a perfect balance of defensive solidity and opportunistic attacking play. USM Alger demonstrated this by overloading wide areas and capitalising on set-piece situations, a strategy that Vukubi feels is well within the reach of the current Chiefs squad.

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"There must be no oxygen for Sundowns on the ball, you give them oxygen you are dead," Vukubi told KickOff. "USM Alger today are Super Cup winners because they did not allow Sundowns to breathe. Chiefs must use the very same approach. It easily frustrates Sundowns. Chiefs must not allow Sundowns time on the ball especially on their build-up side, they must high press them. Otherwise they will be chowed alive."

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Chasing domestic glory at Loftus

The stakes could not be higher for Chiefs, who are desperate to re-establish themselves as a dominant force in South African football.

Fernando da Cruz will likely be aware that his side must be near-perfect to overcome a team of Sundowns' quality. The Algerian side showed that a proactive defensive stance is more effective than sitting deep and inviting pressure. By squeezing the pitch and making the game uncomfortable for the hosts, USM Alger proved that even a star-studded lineup can be rattled. This clinical edge is exactly what the Amakhosi faithful will be hoping to see from their front line this weekend.

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Sundowns, under Cardoso, will be looking to rectify the mistakes made in the Super Cup and prove that the loss was merely a temporary lapse in concentration.

Ultimately, the Carling Knockout Cup offers a path to silverware that could define the season for the Naturena-based club. While Sundowns remain the favourites on paper, the tactical lessons from the CAF Super Cup suggest that the gap can be bridged through smart coaching and sheer intensity. Fans can expect a fierce encounter as two of the country's biggest clubs vie for a spot in the prestigious final against Orlando Pirates, with the tactical battle on the touchline being just as crucial as the action on the pitch.