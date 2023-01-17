Kaizer Chiefs urged by Swallows legend Mpondo to have faith in Zwane - '10111 will revive Amakhosi'

Swallows legend Andries Mpondo has expressed faith in Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane, insisting he has what it takes to revive Amakhosi.

Chiefs have been inconsistent in PSL

Mpondo exudes confidence Zwane will revive team

Chiefs to play Sundowns in their next game

WHAT HAPPENED: The Swallows legend Mpondo insists Zwane will turn Chiefs' fortunes around and lead them to greater heights.

Amakhosi have been inconsistent and their bid to challenge for the ongoing Premier Soccer League campaign has fallen short.

However, the former attacking midfielder is convinced the tactician is on the right path in developing the team and he is close to achieving his target. All he needs is time.

WHAT THEY SAID: "According to me, Zwane will revive Kaizer Chiefs and bring back the glory days with these young players he’s promoting from MDC," Mpondo told This is Football Africa. "He must be given enough of a chance. He has promoted four or five young players and as soon as these boys start gaining experience, Chiefs will get back to their winning ways. They will get back to a winning mentality.

"These young players are doing well. They just need senior players to guide and support them. Arthur has saved a lot of money for Chiefs. Instead of going out to buy players, he promoted good young boys."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane has, this season, promoted midfielders Samkelo Zwane, Mduduzi Tshabalala, and striker Wandile Duba alongside Nkosingiphile Ngcobo. While some of the players have shown potential, they need time to consistently deliver for Amakhosi.

In the race for the PSL title, Chiefs trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 19 points and are placed fourth on the South African top-flight table.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpagepix.

Backpage

WHAT NEXT: The Soweto heavyweights will play Downs on Saturday hoping to bounce back from their 4-0 loss against AmaZulu in their last assignment. They also lost 4-0 to the Brazilians in the reverse league fixture.