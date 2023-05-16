Kaizer Chiefs update on Zwane condition and warn fans - 'Such expressions can't be tolerated'

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed Arthur Zwane is okay after being injured last weekend and warned fans against violence.

A section of Chiefs fans resorted to violence last weekend

Zwane was injured in the process

Chiefs issued a club statement

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs fans were disappointed with their team's loss against SuperSport United last weekend and a section threw objects at coach Zwane.

Police had to protect the tactician and the latter was injured in the process as confirmed by the club.

However, the Soweto Giants have now shared the latest regarding the Glamour Boys' coach ahead of the season's finale.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm that coach Arthur Zwane is fine following the incident that occurred at the end of the match against SuperSport United at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace on Saturday," Amakhosi confirmed through their media team.

"A few angry supporters threw some objects in the direction of the coach as he was leaving the pitch after giving his post-match interview. The SAPS and security officers, who were on hand, intervened instantly to restore order. In the process of protecting the people leaving the pitch, one of the officers accidentally struck the coach with his shield, causing a small cut to his cheek.

"Much as the club understands that supporters were disappointed with the result, such expressions of dissatisfaction... are unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. Hence, we implore all our supporters to please refrain from any form of violence."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Glamour Boys are out of the race for Caf football next season and the best they can achieve is to finish fourth on the table.

Amakhosi have already lost 11 league matches, the most in the Premier League era, and pressure is on the management to make changes in the technical department.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs will now host Cape Town City in the final league game to be played at the FNB Stadium.