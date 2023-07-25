Kaizer Chiefs unveil their 2023/24 home and away kits

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have launched their new 2023/24 kits which are manufactured by Kappa.

Kappa & Chiefs working together for the second time

Nike exited at the end of last season

Chiefs to use the new design next season

WHAT HAPPENED: Kappa made a return to Chiefs as their jersey manufacturer a couple of weeks ago., replacing Nike.

The initial partnership between the parties was from 1986 to 1996. The Glamour Boys have now unveiled their new home jersey for the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League campaign.

SHOW ME MORE:

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "We are thrilled to unveil our new jerseys in conjunction with Kappa," Kaizer Chiefs Marketing Director, Jessica Motaung said in a statement.

"These designs epitomize our brand identity and the loyalty of our supporters. We believe that these kits will not only inspire our players on the field but also resonate with the Amakhosi faithful in a profound way."

THE AWAY KIT:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs are currently on an eight-year trophyless run but the new jersey might come with some bit of luck.