Kaizer Chiefs undeserved winners, they didn't have anything - Orlando Pirates coach Almenara

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Sergio Almenara strongly believes that Kaizer Chiefs were undeserved winners following Saturday's Soweto Derby clash.

Pirates were reduced to 10 players on the hour-mark

Almenara feels Bucs were better than Amakhosi in the second-half

The Buccaneers will now lock horns with Swallows

WHAT HAPPENED: A late Olisa Ndah own-goal handed Amakhosi a 1-0 win over the Buccaneers who recorded their fourth defeat of the season in the Premier Soccer League.

Pirates played the final 30 minutes of the game with 10 players following Innocent Maela's dismissal after the club captain had denied Chiefs a clear goalscoring opportunity by fouling Christian Basomboli Saile.

Almenara, who was in charge of Bucs in the absence of the suspended Jose Riveiro, feels that Amakhosi didn't do enough to win the tightly contested encounter.

WHAT DID ALMENARA SAY?: "We think that the first-half they were better than us, we had adjustments in the defence and they were taking advantage of that," Almenara told SuperSport TV.

"We used half-time to make the players aware of this, we came in the second half better than them in our opinion and in that moment we got a red card, we have to analyze to have the incident, one against one towards our goal.

"Why we have this opportunity in a one against one, I'm not saying it was not a red card, we have to analyze why it happened in that area, why we lost the ball and didn't press et cetera," the Spanish tactician added.

"I think it was one half for Chiefs, the second half we were better than them. We readjusted, we were creating, they didn't create in the second half. The goal was an own goal, they didn't have anything, so a bit unfair honestly."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat dented the Buccaneers' hopes of securing a top two finish in the PSL and qualifying for next season's Caf Champions League.

The Soweto giants remained third on the league - five points behind second-placed SuperSport United with nine matches left.

Finishing in the third spot earns a team in a place in Caf's secondary club tournament, Confederation Cup.

WHAT IS NEXT?: Pirates are set to travel to the 2010 World Cup training venue, Dobsonville Stadium where they are scheduled to face Swallows FC on Friday.