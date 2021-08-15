Kaizer Chiefs under Baxter: Still issues to iron out, but things looking up

Following a 2-2 stalemate at the end of extra time, the Glamour Boys lost 2-1 on penalties after Downs keeper Kennedy Mweene made four penalty saves

Although Kaizer Chiefs failed at the first hurdle in the MTN8, there were several promising aspects from their match against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It proved to be a bit of a roller-coaster opening match of the season for Chiefs and their millions of fans watching at home.

About 25 minutes into the game Sundowns had been purring at 2-0 up, dictating matters in midfield and prying open the Amakhosi defensive lines seemingly whenever they felt like it.

And when a Lyle Lakay shot from distance left goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune going the wrong way, it looked like Downs were set to make it 3-0 after 31 minutes. That could have left Amakhosi dead and buried and dispirited. But instead of heading into the top corner, Lakay's shot thundered into the post and back into play.

That proved to be the turning point as Chiefs grew stronger and pulled one goal back in the 38th minute before equalising on the hour mark.

Character and grit

Head coach Stuart Baxter, taking charge for the first time domestically since returning to the club, admitted afterwards that he thought his team had been in danger of 'caving in' after Sundowns had made a blistering start.

But the Soweto side fought back valiantly and for most of the second half, the game hung on a knife-edge, albeit Sundowns did enjoy the better of the chances in extra time.

Strikers on target

Bernard Parker and Khama Billiat got the goals, a promising start to the season for two forwards who have underwhelmed over the past couple of years. Both, though, are players with proven goal-scoring track records, and Chiefs could really do with the pair recapturing some of the goal-scoring form of earlier in their careers.

Because when added to the threats of Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro, Lebogang Manyama, Keagan Dolly, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Dumisani Zuma and Happy Mashiane (when all fit), Amakhosi have, on paper at least, a strike force capable of challenging for silverware.

The more strikers they have fit and on form, the better. And Billiat’s brilliantly-taken goal - set up with Dolly’s first touch after coming off the bench - brought back memories of their successful time together at Sundowns. If Dolly can spark Billiat back into his best form, that would make a significant difference.

Also a plus for Amakhosi were the performances on debut of both Sekgota and Cole Alexander, who look likely to genuinely improve Chiefs' strongest starting XI.

Concerns

The way Chiefs were cut apart in the opening stages may concern Baxter – for the first 25 minutes, there seemed a large gulf in class.

In that period the Amakhosi defence looked all over the place – Njabulo Blom kept getting caught out at right-back while Daniel Cardoso and Erick Mathoho were found wanting on crosses into the box.

Sifiso Hlanti had an okay debut at left-back but did not make an especially strong case for solving that problem position.

In goal Itumeleng Khune mainly did well, but at times looked uncertain of himself.

Baxter won’t want to see his team being so easily exposed and it seems apparent that Chiefs are short on cover at right-back while the left side also remains uncertain and in the middle, neither Cardoso nor Mathoho did their respective cases much good.



Certainly, when it comes to crosses and aerial balls into their own box, Amakhosi have work to do – too often the Sundowns players, Peter Shalulile in particular but several others too, were able to find space right in front of goal.