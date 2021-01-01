Kaizer Chiefs' two problem areas exposed by Black Leopards

The result came on the back of Amakhosi’s disappointing 3-0 defeat last weekend in a Caf Champions League second leg quarter-final against Simba SC

It was another night to forget for Kaizer Chiefs to forget when they were beaten 2-1 by bottom-of-the-table Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday night.

While it was a lackluster performance all around for the Glamour Boys up in the Limpopo Province, there were a couple of individual players whose performances would have been especially concerning to head coach Gavin Hunt and his technical team.

More specifically, it was left-back Philani Zulu and right-back Siyabonga Ngezana who had poor games and both were at fault in the two goals Lidoda Duvha netted up in Thohoyandou.

Zulu has been entrusted in the left-back slot for a good run of games now but his performances seem to be dipping as the season draws to an end – exactly at a time when he should be proving that he’s one for the future at Chiefs – once their Fifa transfer ban finally comes to an end next month.

The left full-back area has indeed been troublesome for Amakhosi for most of the season and the likes of Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Yagan Sasman have also failed to impress when given the chance.

Former Bidvest Wits left-back Sifiso Hlanti, now at Swallows FC, has been strongly linked with a move to Naturena next season, although with the lack of depth in that position, Chiefs may need additional cover.

Speaking of additional cover, Ngezana, a centre-back by trade, has often slotted in at right-back this season – another problematic area for Amakhosi.

He’s had some decent games but has also been found wanting on numerous occasions, and does seem, by his large physical stature at least, better suited as a central defender.

Whether the Chiefs development product is a long-term answer in the centre of defence is another debate.

But what is clear – is that Reeve Frosler aside, the Glamour Boys have struggled in both full-back positions this season and will have to go to the market to solve the issue.