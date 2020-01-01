Kaizer Chiefs: Two players coach Hunt may turn to this week

The Amakhosi coach may decide it's time to turn to experience so a few of the younger players could make way this week

Following last Saturday’s dismal derby defeat to in the MTN8, return to action this week when they take on TS Galaxy in a league encounter.

Amakhosi were beaten emphatically by their long-time rival as the Buccaneers put three unanswered goals past Chiefs in the first leg encounter of their MTN8 semi-final double-header.

The second leg takes place on Sunday at FNB Stadium.

Before that though, both teams have league games as Amakhosi square up to Galaxy at home while Bucs are away to Bloemfontein .

Adding an edge to the Chiefs match is that it was Galaxy who shocked them in the final of the Nedbank Cup two seasons back, while they were still a second-tier team playing in the National First Division.

That history probably won’t interest new Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt. His first priority obviously will be to win the game and to build some confidence in the team as well as to get some momentum going in the league following their last outing in the Premiership, a 1-0 victory over .

In addition to that, Hunt will be looking to rectify the issues which have been plaguing his side this season.

One clear problem area has been the defence – Chiefs have twice conceded three goals this term – against Pirates last weekend and against in their league opener.

So far, Hunt’s been happy to give some of the younger players a chance, but with his side up against the ropes, he might be thinking of reverting back to the tried and tested.

And two battle-hardened individuals in particular spring to mind – Willard Katsande and Eric Mathoho. Both were unused substitutes against Pirates – Katsande had previously been suspended while Matotho has just returned from injury.

Katsande is a typical midfield anchorman, not offering much in the way of silky skills and deft touches, but he does bring a lot of solidity to a team and could help to shield an Amakhosi defence which has looked especially vulnerable this term. While it's easy to point fingers at some of the mistakes made by Chiefs defenders, it's also important to bear in mind that defending is the responsibility of all 10 outfield players.

Mathoho meanwhile would bring an obvious aerial presence, as well as vast experience. He’s also used to playing alongside Daniel Cardoso in the middle of the defence and the pair have enjoyed a solid partnership in the past.

The stability Mathoho and Katsande could bring may be just what Chiefs need right now and it would not be surprising to see them in the starting XI against Galaxy - as a potential dress rehearsal for Sunday’s derby.