Kaizer Chiefs trio Khune, Kwinika, Dove skating on thin ice

Amakhosi have become increasingly error-prone at the back - not just this season, but over the last couple of campaigns

The deteriorating form of Kaizer Chiefs trio Itumeleng Khune, Zitha Kwinika and Edmilson Dove is one of the many areas head coach Arthur Zwane needs to address.

There was some more schoolboy defending from the Glamour Boys on Friday evening Durban as they were embarrassed in a 4-0 defeat to AmaZulu.

For starters, goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune was at least partially to blame for three of the goals.

On his return to fitness after the World Cup break, the former Bafana Bafana number one had a decent match against Golden Arrows a couple of weeks ago.

He made saves one would expect him to make and after a 2-0 win, things looked good for Chiefs.

But weaknesses in his game were exposed against AmaZulu as he was caught out trying to control Dove's back-pass when he should have put his foot through the ball.

His lack of authority in the air allowed Ramahlwe Mphahlele to head into an empty net, and his indecisiveness and slow reaction resulted in Bongi Ntuli dribbling past him for the final goal.

Kwinika, meanwhile, has been off his game for a while and made a very bad individual mistake in the previous outing, a 1-0 defeat to Sekhukhune United. He was also caught out for the last AmaZulu goal.

Dove, who had stared well at Chiefs after being converted from a left to a centre-back, has moved backwards with his performances in the past few games.

As mentioned, he started the downfall against Usuthu with a shaky back-pass and then failed to stamp his authority on set plays into the box.

All three players may be worrying that their places in the team could be in jeopardy as Zwane plans ahead for next Saturday’s showdown with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Zwane does after all have several options – in goal there’s Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen and in defence, there is Erick Mathoho, Siyabonga Ngezana, Sifiso Hlanti, Njabulo Ngcobo and Thabani Dube.