Kaizer Chiefs trio almost like new signings for Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs players Lebogang Manyama, Dumisani Zuma and Samir Nurkovic could significantly bolster the team in the second half of the PSL season.

With AmaZulu boss Sandile Zungu playing hardball over Sithebe, the January transfer window may not be a very productive one for Chiefs.

It’s debatable, though, if Amakhosi really need to bolster their squad at this junction; they did after all make eight signings ahead of the season, with some of those players only now starting to make an impact on the team.

Overall the Chiefs squad does appear a strong one and the Soweto giants can look forward to welcoming back three players who due to injury, hardly played at all in the first half of the season.

The trio, who were part of Chiefs’ fitness camp down in the Cape, are also in a similar position in that their futures at the club are a bit uncertain and therefore they should feel they have something to prove.

Or looking at it this way, their respective careers – after a period of under-performing which stretches back a year or so, are essentially at a crossroads. Therefore the next few months should be used to put themselves back in the shop window – to potentially increase their value and their pay packet, should they end up leaving. They should be itching to make an impact.

With Manyama and Nurkovic, one of the issues are their advancing ages and their injury problems. Zuma has also had injuries, but also needs to show he has the discipline to cut it at the top levels.

Despite the various problems and setbacks the three have faced, what we do know, is that they are proven performers in the PSL and are all match-winners on their day.

Manyama has only showed his best form in patches at Chiefs, but has still managed 30 goal involvements (15 goals, 15 assists) in 94 games for the Glamour Boys.

For Nurkovic, it’s been 20 goals scored and 10 assists in 68 games, a very healthy return. Zuma, the youngest at 26, has 12 goals and 11 assists in 100 games.

The bottom line is, these are players who know what it means to play for Chiefs and who can deliver, unlike new signings, who always represents something of a risk.

Having been sidelined for so long, one would expect that they’ll be hungry for action, fired up and ready to go. Not only will that provide head coach Stuart Baxter with more options, but it will also increase the competition in the squad and potentially take other players to greater heights.

There’s no doubt all three have the potential to make a big impact.