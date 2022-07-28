Kaizer Chiefs transfers: Zwane reveals two positions Amakhosi are targeting

The retired winger made it clear that his side won't be rushed into signing players with the PSL transfer window having been extended to September 22

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane has revealed the two positions that they are prioritising in the current PSL transfer window.

The Glamour Boys have been active in the transfer market, signing seven new players thus far, but Zwane has made it known that they are still looking to reinforce the squad.

Having shown an interest in Sierra Leone's bulky centre-forward Musa Kamara, Zwane stated that they are looking to sign a big target man.

"We are looking for a physical striker who can hold the ball for our speedy forwards to feed off him," Zwane told Ukhozi FM.

Burundi's lanky striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana has been undergoing trials at Amakhosi and he is said to have impressed Zwane and his technical team.

Furthermore, Chiefs have been linked with Cape Town Spurs' left-footed centre-back Rushwin Dortley and Zwane also pointed out that they are in the market for a left-sided central defender.

"In terms of defenders, we are looking for a left-footed centre-back who can defend while also being comfortable on the ball and able to pick out our strikers with a pass," he continued.

The 48-year-old tactician also divulged that they have been scouting for players at international competitions and added that they won't be rushed into signing players.

"We are still searching from the Cosafa games (video clips) and we will check in the Chan matches again," he revealed.

"There is no need to rush because we will end up signing the wrong players."

Chiefs have already signed George Matlou, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Dillon Solomons (all Swallows), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune United), Ashley du Preez and Zitha Kwinika (both Stellenbosch) and Siyethemba Sithebe (AmaZulu) in the current transfer window.