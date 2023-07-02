Kaizer Chiefs transfers: The kind of players Amakhosi urged to sign by ex-coach Dos Santos

Former Kaizer Chiefs player and coach Sergio dos Santos has encouraged new Amakhosi coach Molefi Ntseki to sign only big-name players.

Chiefs have begun the Ntseki era

A lot is expected from the new coach

Dos Santos urges Chiefs to go big in transfer market

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants have endured sharp criticism for having a lightweight squad composed of average players. That has seen Chiefs struggling to win silverware and their trophy drought has stretched to eight years.

With the incoming of Ntseki and the demotion of Arthur Zwane, more is expected from Amakhosi in the transfer market.

WHAT DOS SANTOS SAID: “Then the main question is, are they going to get a few players? I’m talking about big, big players," Dos Santos told KickOff.

“When I played for Chiefs there were big players there. They are the ones who showed the new players how to become a Chiefs player. I don’t think Kaizer Chiefs they’ve got that at the moment. The only one who can do that is Itumeleng Khune, and he’s coming to the end of his career now.

“They have to sign at least three top-rated players for Ntseki, at least three. I’m talking about big guns.”

AND WHAT MORE? Dos Santos explains why Ntseki could succeed at Chiefs after arriving amid much doubt on him including from club legend Lucas Radebe.

“The good thing about all of this is that he has coached at the highest level, he’s been involved with Bafana Bafana both as an assistant and as a head coach,” said Dos Santos.

“He has been at Chiefs for quite a while now. He knows the club, he knows the history, he knows the expectations. And he’s taking over a team that just had what we call, a reasonable season.”

“Also, luckily for him, he’s got two people in Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard that he’s been working with for quite a while now. But how is Zwane going to feel about this? That is the question.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: So far, Amakhosi have signed the likes of Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Pule Mmodi and Given Msimango while Marumo Gallants announced they have transferred Ranga Chivaviro to Naturena although the player has denied it.

Other players like the Cape Town City duo of Khanyisa Mayo and Mduduzi Mdantsane as well as Fiston Mayele, Venezuelan midfielder Edson Castillo and Thulani Serero have been linked with Amakhosi.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants are preparing for next season and they are expected to announce new signings in the upcoming days.