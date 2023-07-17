Former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Doctor Khumalo feels new signing Ranga Chivaviro needs another striker to support him.

Chiefs have so far signed seven players

There is just one striker among those signings

Khumalo feels there is a need for another striker

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants signed seven players and of those, only one is an outright forward in Chivaviro. Amakhosi coach Molefi Ntseki is trying to fix his side’s attacking frailties that have haunted them in recent seasons.

Khumalo recently hailed Chivaviro and compared him to Amakhosi greats like Marks Maponyane, Scara Thindwa and Ebson 'Sugar' Muguyo but feels Chiefs need to sign another striker and he explains the kind of man Ntseki should get.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Now you need a type of a player like Bernard Parker. Bernard and Nomvete, that kind of a player that would say ‘listen, I’m in the final third there’s no one to help me I’m going to do it myself’," Khumalo told iDiski Times.

“Bernard is a sneaky player, intelligent, but very quiet on the field. You need that. Now Ranga needs to be protected sometimes because, if he surpasses what is expected out of him, teams are going to start to plan against him. Now you need a Kaizer Chiefs that cannot play with a sole striker with only midfielders or a dummy striker, a player like Bernard Parker.

“Then you talk wing players because the strength of Kaizer Chiefs is wing play throughout the history of Kaizer Chiefs.

“All the wingers that used to play for Kaizer Chiefs are the ones that made this team to tick with the only exceptional player in the middle the Ace Khuses, the Chippa Molatedis, Ace Ntsoelengoe, those kinds of players complementing the wing players. That’s the Kaizer Chiefs way.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi so far have Chivaviro, Ashley du Preez, Christian Saile Basomboli and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana as their outright forwards.

Searching for another striker would also be justified by the departure of Khama Billiat and the possible exit of Bimenyimana.

But there would be pressure for Ntseki to go for a tried and tested attacker with a track record of scoring goals. Options in the Premier Soccer League appear limited although the Soweto giants were linked with Cape Town City's Khanyisa Mayo who will not come cheap after signing a long-term deal with the Citizens.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Glamour Boys are currently camping in Mbombela and they will travel to Tanzania to play a friendly match against Young Africans on July 22.