An excellent performance by Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe against Royal AM has highlighted the quality coach Arthur Zwane still has in the engine room.

So far Chiefs’ only transfer business in the January transfer window has been the acquisition of striker Christian Saile, who started very promisingly in Amakhosi’s 2-0 win over Royal AM, helping set up the second goal for Ashley du Preez with a burst of pace and a wonderful cross.

And while there has been a lot of speculation over the acquisition of a central midfielder to replace Blom, that’s seemingly increasingly unlikely now after Sithebe stepped up to the plate in fine style.

After being signed from AmaZulu, Sithebe started strongly at Chiefs but faded after the first month or two and has spent a lot of time on the bench in recent weeks.

But he reminded Chiefs fans why the club signed him after combining superbly with Yusuf Maart in the Amakhosi engine room on Sunday in Polokwane. The dreadlocked midfielder reads the game well and is quick to bite in with a tackle to turn over possession, similar traits to Blom.

Depth of options

It’s not as if Chiefs are short of options in the middle of the park so if they do opt to add to that position, it may only be in the off-season.

Another tenacious central midfielder type, Phathutshedzo Nange, came off the bench against Royal AM, and the experienced former Stellenbosch FC, Black Leopards and Bidvest Wits hardman can certainly do the job for his team.

There’s also Cole Alexander, coming back from injury, as well as George Matlou, who had a couple of good games earlier in the season.

And of course there is the promising youngster Samkelo Zwane, who was dropped recently, but did show good potential. Zwane surely needs more chances and signing another central midfielder would not help his cause.

Chiefs fans hoping for more signings in the current transfer window may find themselves disappointed.