WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier Soccer League January player transfer window slammed shut on Tuesday night with Chiefs making just one signing in forward Christian Saile Basomboli. They then secured SuperSport United defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe on a pre-contract.

Khanye believes the Soweto giants can do more by raiding the Sundowns camp for players. Andile Jali is one player who was strongly linked with Chiefs in January and Khanye says Amakhosi can still tie him to a pre-contract agreement as his Sundowns contract expires in June.

Attacking midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise is another Masandawana player who has entered the final six months of his contract and Khanye says Chiefs should go for him too. The former Amakhosi winger also suggested Masandawana defender Mosa Lebusa as a possible target.

Lebusa’s Sundowns contract runs out in June 2025.

WHAT KHANYE SAID: “For me, they should break the bank and sign Andile Jali on a pre-contract,” Khanye told iDiski Times.

“They should go for Mkhulise, because he’s not getting much game-time, only the three recent games now. Mosa Lebusa, from Sundowns.

“They could’ve gone for [Mduduzi] Mdantsane from Cape Town City, [Thato] Mokeke as well and bring back Pule Ekstein [from AmaZulu], he’s played against them recently, one of the best talents.

“Should’ve brought [AmaZulu midfilder] Thabo Qalinge as well, the former Orlando Pirates player, irrespective of his age, South Africans mustn’t be concerned about that because some of the young players also fail. They should’ve looked at [Abbubaker] Mobara.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Of late, it is Sundowns who have raided Amakhosi for players. George Maluleka and George Lebese are the notable players who defected camp from Naturena to Chloorkop in recent years.

The last time Chiefs transferred a player from Sundowns was in July 2018 when they signed Khama Billiat, six months after they had poached Leonardo Castro from Masandawana. Amakhosi also signed Ramahlwe Mpahahlele when he was Sundowns captain in 2016.

STORY IN THREE PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? It is to be seen if Chiefs will sign a player on pre-contract before the season ends as Zwane continues to build a team that would challenge for the PSL title.