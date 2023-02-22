Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Mdantsane came close to joining Amakhosi - Tinkler

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler has disclosed Kaizer Chiefs’s last-minute withdrawal of their pursuit of midfielder Mduzuzi Mdantsane.

Chiefs were in the market for a midfielder in January

They went for CT City's Mdantsane

Tinkler reveals the deal collapsed

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants were after the signature of Mdantsane during the January transfer window with initial reports suggesting it was City who turned down Chiefs’ offer. But Tinkler has revealed it was actually Amakhosi who pulled out at the last minute when it looked like the deal would go through.

Sekhukhune United were trying to rival Chiefs in the pursuit of Mdantsane but they also missed out.

WHAT TINKLER SAID: “The little that I know it was very, very close,” said Tinkler on Marawa Sports Worldwide as per iDiski Times.

“It was literally last minute that Kaizer Chiefs opted not to go through with the deal but I don’t know the exact details behind that.

“The player himself had already been informed, I knew about it myself. I knew about both [Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune].”

AND WHAT MORE? In further dismissing reports that City turned down City’s offer, Tinkler explains how they are keen to see their players move to bigger clubs.

This season alone, City have lost defender Terrence Mashego to Mamelodi Sundowns and winger Craig Martin, who is now with Orlando Pirates.

“I’ve been at Cape Town City right from the start, back in 2016 and we’ve always had a belief that we’ll never stand in the way of a footballer bettering his life,” Tinkler said.

“You don’t want to stand in the way of a player achieving greater things and securing obviously a future for himself after football.

“Fact of the matter is, those clubs Chiefs, Pirates, Sundowns, those are targets for the players to go. Those are big clubs that obviously can pay the players quite substantial amounts of money to sustain themselves.

“I’ll never stand in the way of that happening. Obviously, you don’t want to be losing some of your best players, but I’ve accepted that and I’ve always believed that there will be another Mdantsane out there that we can look to find.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is to be seen if Chiefs will continue pursuing Mdantsane, whose Cape Town City contract expires on June 30. The Soweto giants can still sign him on a pre-contract deal.

Chiefs have already secured the signature of SuperSport United defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe on a pre-contract. By getting Ditlhokwe, Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane has started building his team for next season and he might insist on Mdantsane.

STORY IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpage

WHAT NEXT FOR MDANTSANE? The 28-year-old will be hoping to improve on his form and stay under the radar of the Soweto giants.

Some terrific performances until the end of the season might see Chiefs revisit their interest in Mdantsane.