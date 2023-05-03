Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Mayo advised against leaving Cape Town City this winter amid reported Mamelodi Sundowns interest

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has joined the debate about which club best suits Cape Town City star Khanyisa Mayo.

Mayo is among the PSL Golden Boot contenders

That has reportedly made him attract Chiefs and Downs interest

A Downs great comments on the rumours

WHAT HAPPENED? Mayo has been linked Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs following some goal-scoring exploits that have seen him being a serious contender for the Premier Soccer League Golden Boot award.

The City star has scored 10 league goals this season and is just one goal behind leading scorer Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns. Fans have even debated on Mayo’s possible destination if he is to leave the Citizens. Masandawana legend Kekana feels the striker is better suited to join the Tshwane giants but says a move right now would be premature.

WHAT KEKANA SAID: "I think a player like him [Mayo], a left-footer, I think is needed at Sundowns [But] I can easily say that he must stay at where he is at the moment because we are talking about a player who needs to establish himself and make sure that he is experienced in terms of scoring goals," Kekana said as per KickOff.

"He hasn’t scored enough this season but he has the potential to score more. So for me, I think [as a player] you need more game time in order to help you score more.

"I think it’s too early for him to move, let him just stay there for two more seasons."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Kekana has emphasized on Mayo acquiring experience before making a big move, Cape Town City forward has been slowly gaining experience, especially after breaking into the Bafana Bafana gold. This is his second PSL season, having previously spent four campaigns in the National First Division.

If Mayo signs for Sundowns, he would face stiff competition for a place in the team from the likes of Peter Shalulile, Thabiso Kutumela, Cassius Mailula and Abubeker Nasir. Kutumela, Shalulile and Nasir are tried and tested forwards with a proven track record of scoring goals.

There would be more competition if the Brazilians choose to recall Etiosa Ighodaro from his loan stint at Chippa United.

But Chiefs appear to be a team he would march straight into the starting lineup and enjoy regular game time. Amakhosi's strikers have been struggling for consistency this season and coach Arthur Zwane is still battling to fix his frontline.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAYO? Cape Town City host Golden Arrows on Wednesday and Mayo would be hoping to increase his goal tally in the bid to finish the PSL top goal-scorer.