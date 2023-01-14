SuperSport United defender Luke Fleurs has opened up on being linked with a move to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.

Fleurs has been linked with Chiefs

But he recently extended his SSU contract

The 22-year-old opens up on Chiefs interest

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old has been a subject of transfer talk linking him with Amakhosi and in November 2022, SuperSport chief executive officer revealed Chiefs had approached them regarding the centre-back.

But Matsatsantsa have always shown reluctance to sell Fleurs and they tied him down to a new three-and-a-half-year deal in November. The defender says at one time he thought he was going to sign for Chiefs but reveals his mind is now on securing a move abroad.

WHAT FLEURS SAID: “My mind was a little… [thinking] I was leaving this season or something will happen this season, but I renewed [my contract] and I’m happy now again,” Fleurs told iDiski Times.

“I’m looking forward to just keep going with SuperSport throughout this season and you know what happens after that, we will see what comes my way, and yeah, hopefully, [going] abroad wouldn’t be bad so we’ll see what happens.

“For me, it shows the work I’m putting in, people are [noticing] it, it’s not just me putting in work just to stay at SuperSport and there are other big teams interested. It’s nice to see your name out there [in the media] because it wasn’t out there.

“I came from nothing and now and now your name is just everywhere so, it’s nice to see it actually but I have a job here at SuperSport and I’ll keep doing my job at SuperSport.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At 22, Fleurs falls in the age range preferred by Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane. With Chiefs showing glaring weaknesses at the back in their last two games against Sekhukhune United and AmaZulu, Zwane might push for the signing of the Matsatsantsa defender.

The Chiefs coach has been giving preference to the centre-back pairing of Zitha Kwinika and Edmilson Dove while Erick Mathoho, Njabulo Ngcobo and Austin Dube have fallen out of favour with the tactician.

STORY IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpagepix.

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR FLEURS? With the January player transfer period only at the halfway stage, there is still a possibility Chiefs could bid for Fleurs although SuperSport are under no pressure to sell.