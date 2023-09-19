Kaizer Chiefs transfer target benched: Is Sibongiseni Mthethwa's move to the Soweto giants imminent?

Stellenbosch benched Kaizer Chiefs target Sibongiseni Mthethwa against Moroka Swallows in the PSL outing fueling rumours about player's possible exit.

TELL ME MORE: Mthethwa has been a key player for Stellies and was expected to be his team's driving force against Swallows, but was benched.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ntseki recently conceded Amakhosi would love to have a midfielder of Mthethwa's quality.

When asked about Chiefs' rumours, the 28-year-old stated he is ready to play anywhere as long as involved parties agree.

WHAT ELSE: Alternatively, Stellies coach Steve Barker might have rested the player ahead of this weekend's crucial MTN8 meeting with defending champions Orlando Pirates.

The Sea Robbers won the first leg match 2-1 and have a slight advantage of making it to the final.

Mthethwa came into the game against Swallows one yellow card away from suspension.

WHAT NEXT: Stellies definitely hope they can stop Chiefs from getting one of their best players in the ongoing transfer window.

