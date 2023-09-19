Kaizer Chiefs transfer target benched: Is Sibongiseni Mthethwa's move to the Soweto giants imminent?

- Ntseki desires midfielder
- Mthethwa open to transfer
- Player benched
TELL ME MORE: Mthethwa has been a key player for Stellies and was expected to be his team's driving force against Swallows, but was benched.
SHOW ME MORE:
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ntseki recently conceded Amakhosi would love to have a midfielder of Mthethwa's quality.
When asked about Chiefs' rumours, the 28-year-old stated he is ready to play anywhere as long as involved parties agree.
WHAT ELSE: Alternatively, Stellies coach Steve Barker might have rested the player ahead of this weekend's crucial MTN8 meeting with defending champions Orlando Pirates.
The Sea Robbers won the first leg match 2-1 and have a slight advantage of making it to the final.
Mthethwa came into the game against Swallows one yellow card away from suspension.
WHAT NEXT: Stellies definitely hope they can stop Chiefs from getting one of their best players in the ongoing transfer window.