Nimrod Mbhalati, the agent of Marumo Gallants midfielder Katlego Otladisa, has responded to reports linking the player with a move to Kaizer Chiefs.

Otladisa has been linked with Chiefs

His agent addresses those rumours

He also states there are two PSL teams after his player

WHAT HAPPENED? Otladisa has been reported as a transfer target of the Soweto giants and the rumours have been circulating for over a year now. With the January player transfer window fast approaching, the talk about the player has resurfaced.

But his agent Mbhalati has addressed the rumours, saying the Soweto giants have never approached their camp. He describes reports linking the player to Amakhosi as “jokes” as he denies talks with the Glamour Boys

WHAT THEY SAID: “I’ve seen those speculations, there is no truth in that. We are not talking to Chiefs,” Mbhalati told ThisIsFootball.Africa.

“Those are jokes, there is no truth. The only thing is, I think two PSL teams are talking to Marumo Gallants. But they haven’t spoken to me yet.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Otladisa is one of the star players at Marumo Gallants. With Bahlabane Ba Ntwa taking part in the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup, that could determine if the midfielder moves in January.

Coach Dan Malesela might insist on having him for their continental campaign. The player himself could also want to test himself and showcase his ability against opponents from outside South Africa.

Otladisa’s statistics, however, are not glowing this season. He has featured in four Confederation Cup games and is yet to score a goal or provide any assist. The 26-year-old has two assists to his name in 12 PSL games but has not found the back of the net.

WHAT NEXT FOR OTLADISA? With the 2022/23 league campaign set to resume following the end of the Fifa World Cup, Gallants visit SuperSport United on December 30. Otladisa would want to contribute more when they restart as the January transfer window also opens to allow him to move.