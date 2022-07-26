Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates handed more time as PSL extends transfer window

The Soweto giants, who have been in the shadow of Mamelodi Sundowns in recent seasons, will now have a longer time to finalise their squads

The Premier Soccer League has announced the current transfer window will run longer than usual.

Citing Covid-19 knock-on effects, the PSL says the transfer period has been extended to September 22 from the traditional August 31 deadline.

“On 1 July 2021, Fifa afforded national associations and leagues an opportunity to extend the registration window period for the 2022/2023 season in consequence of the knock-on effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the PSL in a statement.

“Having regard to the impacts experienced by professional football in South Africa, the PSL registration window periods for the 2022/23 season have been confirmed as follows: First window: 1 July 2022 to 22 September 2022. Second window: 1 January 2023 to 31 January 2023.”

This could come as good news for Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates who have each confirmed seven new signings.

Chiefs are in the market for a striker after signing just one forward Ashley du Preez following the departure of Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro, Lazarus Kambole and Lebogang Manyama.

Despite signing centre-backs Tapelpo Xoki and Nkosinathi Sibisi, Pirates are still looking for another central defender.

The Buccaneers parted ways with experienced defenders Happy Jele, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Kwanda Mngonyama.

They have been linked with Iraq international Mustafa Nadhim who has confirmed to GOAL the Soweto giants’ interest in him.

The 2022/23 Premier Soccer League season is set to begin on August 5 and Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane, as well as his Pirates counterpart Jose Riveiro, will have more time to see which positions need beefing up until September 22.

While the two Soweto rivals are still refreshing their squad, Sundowns have indicated they will not be having mass signings.

So far, the Tshwane giants have confirmed the former SuperSport United duo Sipho Mbule and Ronwen Williams and Ethiopian Abubeker Nassir as their new players.

Moroccan Botola Pro side Chabab Mohammedia have already announced the transfer of Abdelmounaim Boutouil to the Brazilians who are also expected to soon announce the acquisition of Chile attacker Marcelo Allende.