Trabi Harve, the agent of Marumo Gallants striker Ranga Chivaviro, has explained why Kaizer Chiefs are not the likely destination for the player.

Chivaviro enjoyed a good season

That has seen him being linked with a number of clubs

His agent opens up on a possible move

WHAT HAPPENED? Chivaviro was in top form this past season, scoring 10 Premier Soccer Lague goals and seven in the Caf Confederation Cup. That has seen him becoming hot property, with various clubs reportedly after his signature.

Harve has explained the kind of team they prefer for the striker to move to. He says they are looking for a team that competes in Caf club competitions and that rules out Chiefs, who failed to qualify for any continental gig.

That makes Pirates the likely club to sign Chivaviro amid reports already suggesting the Buccaneers are leading the race for the striker.

WHAT HARVE SAID: “Ranga has a Caf pedigree now, so the next level should be to play at that same level...[We aim] to look for a club who are in a Caf competition or else [he must] go to places like Saudi Arabia or Qatar,” Harve told Sowetan Live.

“I’ve received a call from South Korea, waiting for an offer, so we’ll see what will happen. We must also look at Ranga’s age to see how things should be, salary-wise.

“It’s any player’s dream to play for Kaizer Chiefs in SA and outside SA. I won’t say anything more than that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Chiefs now unlikely to sign Chivaviro, other teams like Zamalek, Al Ahly and Young Africans might challenge Pirates in trying to sign the 30-year-old. They have been linked with the player.

As his camp wants a club that participates in Caf competitions, Chivaviro showed that he is ready for such a level after impressive performances in Africa. However, after such scoring exploits, it was not enough to convince Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos that he deserves to play for the national team.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIVAVIRO? The former Baroka FC forward will wait to know his next move in this transfer period.