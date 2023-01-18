Kaizer Chiefs transfer boost? Jali's agent tells Mamelodi Sundowns to make up their mind

Andile Jali’s agent Mike Makaab has told Mamelodi Sundowns to make up their mind over the midfielder’s future, putting Kaizer Chiefs on alert.

Makaab has given Sundowns an ultimatum over Jali’s future

The agent wants the Brazilians to decide if they want him or not

Chiefs could be the beneficiary after recent links to the midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? Jali’s contract runs out in June but Sundowns are yet to start talks over a new deal and Makaab feels the uncertainty is working against his client, hence the need for the club to clarify the situation.

The midfielder has been a key member of Sundowns’ hugely successful team, playing a big part in their last five PSL title triumphs, but has seen his playing time reduced this season following the arrival of Teboho Mokoena from SuperSport United, managing six starts from his 10 league appearances.

His reduced playing time and contract situation, which now allows him to sign a pre-contract with another club this month, have put a number of teams on alert, including Chiefs, who have been heavily linked with him as they seek to find a replacement for Njabulo Blom.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I think it’s decision time for them [Sundowns],” Makaab told KwaZulu-Natal radio station Gagasi FM.

“If they don’t want Andile, then they should let us know and we have to respect that.”

“And then we have to move on. As I’ve said to you, there are a number of teams that have enquired about him. Not only locally, but outside our borders.

“Our first choice would be for him to stay local because he has his family here and he’s building a life for himself after football here. So, all of these things we’ve got to take into consideration.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jali’s links to Amakhosi have divided opinion in South Africa with some seeing the defensive midfielder as what Arthur Zwane’s team needs while others, such as former Chiefs assistant coach Farouk Khan, think the 32-year-old is ‘too old’ to sign for the Soweto giants.

The former Orlando Pirates star joined Sundowns in 2018 after a four-year stint with Belgian Pro League side Oostende and has been a mainstay in the Masandawana midfield until this season, winning eight trophies, including five straight league titles.

WHAT’S NEXT? Jali can show Chiefs what to expect if he gets an opportunity to play in Saturday’s highly-awaited league clash between Amakhosi and the Brazilians at the FNB Stadium.