Kaizer Chiefs told to look at Liverpool for inspiration to end their PSL trophy drought

Golden Arrows forward Ryan Moon has encouraged his former club Kaizer Chiefs amid their ongoing search for a Premier Soccer League title.

Chiefs are without a major trophy for seven years now

Moon points to Liverpool's 30-year wait for a league title

Moon will face his old club as PSL resumes

WHAT HAPPENED? The Glamour Boys last won the PSL title in the 2014/15 season and were runners-up in the 2019/20 campaign.

And as their wait for a major trophy continues, Moon has asked them to look at the example of Premier League side Liverpool for encouragement.

The Merseysiders had last won the English top division title in 1990, and their wait finally came to an end when they lifted the Premier League trophy in the 2019/20 season.

The Reds also won the Uefa Champions League trophy in the 2018/19 season, while the Soweto giants came close to winning the Caf’s equivalent in 2020/21.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Look at Liverpool, it took them 30 years to win the league, and big clubs do go through those patches," Moon told Idiski Times.

"Chiefs have been to cup finals and I was part of the one with Galaxy beating us and you don’t expect something like that [a second-tier side winning a cup final against Chiefs]."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Moon, who was part of the Amakhosi playing unit between 2016 and 2019, left the club for Stellenbosch FC shortly after that Ke Yona Cup defeat went on to reflect on his time at the club.

"It was ups and downs, and I think we had a couple of coaching changes," said Moon.

"Under Steve [Komphela], I played quite a bit, and I scored my first goal in the PSL. I had my best spell under Steve, and from there I went to the national team.

"Then we got coach [Giovanni] Solinas, and of course, he had his preferred players and how they wanted to play, and I didn’t fit really well as I thought I was going to go on, but I was completely out of the team.

"But I would love to have achieved more at Chiefs, and that’s whenever you go to the big club. As a footballer, you want to win cups, score goals, and do well, but I didn’t achieve much."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moon is set to face the Glamour Boys wearing the colours of Golden Arrows in his next match as the PSL resumes after the World Cup break.

Arrows who are eighth on the log with 16 points, will host Chiefs – fourth with 21 points – at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

As Moon looks forward to facing his former side, Golden Arrows coach Mabhuti Khanyeza will also be facing Arthur Zwane - his former Amakhosi teammate – on the touchline.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? After the Arrows game on December 31, the Soweto giants will play Sekhukhune United on January 7.