Kaizer Chiefs to welcome six players back to training on Monday

The six players picked up knocks in their last three games for Amakhosi, but Middendorp expects everyone to return to the training grounds this week

head coach Ernst Middendorp has welcomed the current Fifa break after losing several key players through injuries last week.

Kearyn Baccus, Reeve Frosler, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Kgotso Moleko, George Maluleka, and Samir Nurkovic all picked up injuries as Amakhosi played three games in seven games before the league went into recess.

According to Middendorp, the abovementioned players will return to the Amakhosi training grounds on Monday.

"We will collect our players’ injuries and what we picked up in the last three games is not a big deal,” Middendorp told the media.

"Kearyn Baccus got a knock and thought it would get better, but like Reeve Frosler, George Maluleka, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Kgotso Moleko, Samir Nurkovic – they will all start on Monday."

"So, we will regroup and start afresh with this same ambition as the last three games to collect as many points as possible and I think we achieved those goals," he said.

Also out with a long-term injury is Ramahlwe Mphahlele, who has hardly featured for the Glamour Boys this season.

Mphahlele played in the opening game of the season against , but he could only manage eight minutes on the pitch.

In his absence, Frosler has been the club's first-choice right full-back under the stewardship of Middendorp.

Chiefs will return to competitive football on October 27 when they take on at Loftus Versveld Stadium.

But before then, the two teams will lock horns in the Shell Helix Cup next weekend before Amakhosi travel to Bloemfontein for a Macufe Cup clash against Bloemfontein on Sunday.