Kaizer Chiefs to treat Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates like any other game - Hunt

Amakhosi recently picked up form but their improved fortunes face a stern test from a team that thoroughly beat them earlier this season

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt is approaching Saturday’s Soweto derby against old foes Orlando Pirates very carefully, with an eye on improving on their previous derby result earlier in the season.

Chiefs were convincingly beaten by Pirates in back-to-back MTN8 semi-final legs, first losing 3-0 before succumbing to a 2-0 defeat in the home fixture as the Buccaneers marched forward to win the competition.

It was a very disappointing experience for Amakhosi and even though Hunt says he does not want to go into Saturday’s match thinking about those two old results, he is already reflecting on them and is trying his best to play down the significance of the Soweto derby.

“Obviously disappointed with what went on before but that’s gone and we can’t think about it now and we look forward and try to be positive and play in a way I think we can get a positive result. Right now that is all we are thinking about and not thinking about what happened before,” Hunt told the media.

“No need for us to say too much. We are going to treat it like any other game. Obviously, I know expectations are on the place but we have to try not to do anything out of the ordinary and hopefully, as I said, we can improve from the last time we played. That’s all we can do.

“It’s important that we play properly and do well with the ball and without the ball. We have to improve certainly. It’s an ongoing process.”

Hunt’s sentiments of not paying attention at MTN8 matches could be informed by the fact that they have performed better than Pirates in both team’s last five games.

Amakhosi have won three of their last five games and shared the spoils twice while the Buccaneers have won two, drew as many and lost to struggling Black Leopards.

On Saturday, Hunt will again be coming up against players he coached at Bidvest Wits, and are now the mainstay at Pirates.

Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, midfielders Deon Hotto, Terrence Dzvukamanja and Thabang Monare were playing under Hunt just four months ago at Wits and the Chiefs coach is aware of what awaits him at Orlando Stadium.

“They have had a great start and have won a trophy already. They made some very good signings, players that I know very well. They fitted in very well and they are certainly taking the team to another level, that’s for sure. What’s going on there I don’t know, I’m trying to concentrate on what we do,” said Hunt.

“We have our own problems but they certainly have a lot of options there. How they play, what they do, they still have a very good team I’m sure about that and they will be very competitive. For sure they have a lot of options."