Kaizer Chiefs to renew Hlanti’s contract? Agent divulges latest news

Kaizer Chiefs are expected the one-year extension on the contract of defender Sifiso Hlanti, the player's agent has said.

Hlanti's Chiefs contract expires on June 30

He is yet to sign a new deal with Amakhosi

But his agent is confident of a new deal

WHAT HAPPENED? Hlanti will be out of contract in July 2023 as his current Amakhosi deal is set to expire at the end of June. With the left-back being 32, it is yet to be known if Chiefs will retain his services for next season.

But as he enters the final six months of his time at Chiefs in January, Hlanti will be able to start talking to any club interested in his services and sign a pre-contract. Sizwe Ntshangase, Hlanti's agent, says there are no issues between Chiefs and his client and he is confident the Soweto giants will keep the player.

WHAT THEY SAID: “With regards to Hlanti, there are no issues. Chiefs have an option on his contract, and I'm confident he will stay,” Ntshangase told KickOff.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hlanti is one of the most experienced players in the current Chiefs squad and he falls outside the age range preferred by coach Arthur Zwane. What could make the Chiefs coach keep Hlanti is the defender’s experience in guiding younger players.

He has, however, been enjoying a consistent season in Amakhosi colours after he was blighted by injuries last term. The current campaign has seen Hlanti starting eight Premier Soccer League games and all three MTN8 clashes.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR HLANTI? The defender would be keen to stay injury-free and continue keeping his challengers to the left-back position out of the team. Continuing as a regular starter and impressing would convince Zwane to retain him for next season.

Already, there are indications Hlanti will continue at left-back after Edmilson Dove was converted into a central defender while Reeve Frosler is now back in his natural position on the right side of defence.