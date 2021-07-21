Kaizer Chiefs to release Zulu, Ntiya-Ntiya, Sasman, squad statement - Motaung

The Soweto giants are expected to offload players after signing new stars in the current transfer window

Kaizer Chiefs have responded to reports indicating the club is set to part ways with Philani Zulu, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, and Yagan Sasman.

The three left-backs have reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements at the Naturena-based giants ahead of the 2021/22 season.

This comes after Amakhosi signed two left-backs Sibusiso Mabiliso and Sfiso Hlanti, who have joined the club from AmaZulu FC and Swallows FC respectively on free transfers.

On Tuesday, Chiefs had announced the signing of Richards Bay defender Austin Dube, who can also operate as a left-back following the team's 3-0 loss to Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final in Morocco on Saturday.

Chiefs’ football manager, Bobby Motaung explained they still have a month to sort out player contractual matters as he responded to the trio's rumoured potential exit.

“We’re still in Morocco and we will give players some time off to rest,” Motaung told Daily Sun on Tuesday afternoon.

“We’ll start discussing those issues when they return. We’ll issue a statement when we’re done with everything.”

Sasman and Ntiya-Ntiya both played just three matches in the PSL during the 2020/21 season with Zulu preferred ahead of them.

Ntiya-Ntiya was nurtured in the Chiefs academy before being promoted to the first team in January 2018 by then-Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp.

Sasman joined the Glamour Boys from Ajax Cape Town (now known as Cape Town Spurs) ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Zulu featured in 24 matches in the league in the recent campaign, but he was sometimes benched with Reeve Frosler operating as a left-back or left wing-back for the Soweto giants.

He has been on the books of Amakhosi since July 2017 having joined the club from Maritzburg United.

