Kaizer Chiefs to release five to six players ahead of next season

Amakhosi have already parted ways with five players, but more player exits should be expected as they look to build for next season

assistant coach Shaun Bartlett doesn't expect too many players to be released ahead of next season.

Media reports emerged last week that a total of 14 players from last season's squad would not be at Naturena for the 2019/20 season.

However, Bartlett refuted these claims, adding that the technical team expects at least five to six players to leave the club.

"As a technical team we have looked at a few players and have given the names to the management," Bartlett told reporters on Tuesday.

"I wouldn’t say it's a big list - probably five, maybe six players. We've also got to see which players haven’t played a part over the last six months or even the last season, and then we’ll see how we can move forward, but I don’t expect there to be a big list," Bartlett said.

The Glamour Boys have already parted ways with five players, including Hendrick Ekstein, Virgil Vries, Gustavo Paez, Bhongolethu Jayiya and Khotso Malope.

And Bartlett said they will look at the contribution of each player over the last six months and decided on who Chiefs should release and keep for the upcoming campaign.

"It takes a bit of time to adapt and analyze as to what's happening within the club – who you can and cannot use, and how you can move forward with certain players. I think, for us, that’s probably what the last six months gave a clear indication of – which players we can use and who can be the core of the team going forward," added Bartlett.

Furthermore, Bartlett confirmed that the club will bring in new players to try and freshen up the squad, but he dismissed suggestions that Chiefs would be looking to win the PSL title next season.

Chiefs finished outside the top eight this past season, and Bartlett doesn't think winning next season's league title would be a realistic target.

"We can’t fool ourselves to think that we will go from ninth to winning the league. We need to freshen up and bring players with a different hunger and desire," said the former Amakhosi striker.