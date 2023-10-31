Kaizer Chiefs will play Cape Town Spurs without fans after being found guilty of fans' trouble against AmaZulu.

Chiefs were charged for crowd trouble

They were found guilty

PSL DC reveal ruling

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs supporters were unhappy with the team's exit from the Carling Knockout and reacted by aiming objects at former coach Molefi Ntseki.

The Premier Soccer League's Disciplinary Committee charged the club for the offense. Since it was the third time it was happening, the Soweto giants have paid a heavier price as opposed to the initial ones as confirmed by PSL's prosecutor Zola Majavu.

WHAT HE SAID: "[Chiefs] were served with a charge sheet, and they appeared before the DC [this morning] where they pleaded guilty and they were subsequently found guilty as charged," Majavu confirmed.

"With regards to sanctions, it must be borne in mind that a few weeks ago, they were found guilty by the PSL DC on similar charges, and an amount of R50,000 was suspended and there was a further automatic lockout in respect of the next home game, which was also suspended for a period of six months.

"Unfortunately, before the expiry of the period of suspension, they reoffended again in a fixture of October 21 [against AmaZulu].

"As a result, and having listened to all submissions from the prosecutor as well as their representatives, the PSL DC issued the following fresh order. One, the R50,000 that was suspended is now effective immediately," he continued.

"Two, the lockout that was suspended is now brought into operation and it will be with reference to the next match penciled in for the 8th of November 2023."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The club has further been heavily fined for the recent troubles, "With regard to the current transgression, they were fined a monetary fine of R300,000 which is wholly suspended for another period of six months on condition that should in the period of suspension, they are not found guilty of the same offense again," Majavu concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs playing without their fans might be a blessing in disguise for the players who are under pressure to perform.

Amakhosi have lost their last three matches across all competitions, and the fixture against Spurs - who have lost all their eight league matches, couldn't come at a better time than this.

WHAT NEXT: Johnson has to capitalise on the opportunity and ensure the Glamour Boys get the win they desperately desire.

A win will further underline recent sentiments by the former Al Ahly assistant coach that Amakhosi are still in the race for the title.