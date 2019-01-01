Kaizer Chiefs to make up for Nedbank Cup humiliation against Maritzburg United – Maponyane

The retired Amakhosi striker is confident his former club will be able to reach the final of the TKO Cup over the Team of Choice

After beating and in all competitions, former striker Marks Maponyane has tipped the Soweto giants to reach the Telkom Knockout Cup final as they meet in the semi-finals on Sunday.

‘Go Man Go’ is confident the humiliation suffered by Amakhosi in the 2018/19 Nedbank Cup final to TS Galaxy will push coach Ernst Middendorp’s men to rectify their ways this season.

On the other hand, the 57-year-old has acknowledged the Team of Choice’s threat.

“I think Chiefs stand a better chance of reaching the final, they are confident, they play good football and this chance means they can lift a trophy after five seasons,” Mapoyane told Goal.

“Remember they have not come this close in a while and the humiliation in the Nedbank Cup means they must do better this time. I cannot call it a loss in the Nedbank because they were expected to win it and they will hope to make it up this time.

“It’s very important for Chiefs to lift this one but it depends on who they will play in the final, however, the focus should be on this one for now.”

Speaking about the absence of players such as Erick Mathoho, goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, and Willard Katsande, the South African legend believes Middendorp is not concerned because he has depth in his squad.

“I would not say someone who has to come in the goalkeeping department because you will remember they played against with the absence of (Daniel) Akpeyi and they kept a clean sheet with Bruce Bvuma between the posts,” continued the legend.

“(Itumeleng) Khune is out because he had a relapse the other day and had to be substituted. They made eight changes against Chippa and getting a win with a clean sheet means they have depth.

“I also like the fact that everyone has got into the groove to say they must work hard and ensure the team keeps winning – I think they have depth.”

With Eric Tinkler’s men enjoying a winning run in seven matches across all competitions, the former Bafana Bafana international said Amakhosi will not be able to explain the loss to Maritzburg after beating Sundowns and Pirates twice in all competitions.

“Maritzburg, I’ll be lying to say they can surprise Chiefs but they will not be a walk in the park. Chiefs have stood the test of time and they just had bigger tests against Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates,” continued the former TV Pundit.

“How can you explain a loss to Maritzburg after beating Sundowns and Pirates twice? I believe Maritzburg are no pushovers, they have been digging deep in the past few matches and the question is whether they can have something in their tank to go the extra mile.

“Look, the Zambian boy (Lazarous) Kambole has not started scoring, (Khama) Billiat has not started scoring and once they start, Chiefs will be a force to be reckoned with.

“Billiat scored twice for his country this week and I hope he brings that form to Chiefs, he has been playing well besides scoring goals.

“There have been many extra times in the tournament, you cannot write off Maritzburg but not to an extent where they can beat Chiefs. I can put my head on the block to say Chiefs will win this one.”