Kaizer Chiefs to hijack Jali-Mamelodi Sundowns talks? Agent comments after Cape Town City transfer rumour

Mike Makaab, the agent of Mamelodi Sundowns Andile Jali says they will not force things as they are discussing with the Brazilians over a new deal.

Jali has been linked with Chiefs

CT City have also emerged into the picture

His agent gives an update on the player's situation

WHAT HAPPENED? Jali has entered the final six months of his Sundowns deal and is free to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice. But Masandawana have opened talks of a new deal and are currently locked in discussions with Jali’s camp.

With the negotiations appearing to be dragging long, Makaab says they will not try to force the Tshwane giants to retain the experienced player.

WHAT WHAT SAID: ”We can’t force or push Sundowns but have to wait for them to conclude the deal,” Makaab told ThisIsFootball.Africa.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Makaab’s stance might be showing a picture their camp might be having options elsewhere amid Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City links.

During the January player transfer window, Jali was strongly linked with Amakhosi as a direct replacement for Njabulo Blom who left the club for Major Soccer League side St Louis City FC.

The Soweto giants have an opportunity to take advantage of his contract situation at Chloorkop and tie him to a pre-contract.

If Chiefs hijack the ongoing talks between Jali and Sundowns, that would deter other would-be suitors for the central midfielder since a return to Orlando Pirates cannot be ruled out.

Already, Cape Town City are reportedly preparing to make an audacious bid for Jali. The reports suggest the Citizens are ready to meet any demands from the player’s camp even if they are high.

What could work in favour of Chiefs or City is that the 32-year-old is no longer a regular starter at Sundowns. That might frustrate him and see the midfielder looking for regular playing opportunities elsewhere.

WHAT NEXT FOR JALI? It is to be seen if Jali will start when Sundowns kick off the Caf Champions League group stage campaign by hosting Al Hilal on Saturday.