Kaizer Chiefs to extend Hlanti’s contract? - left-back's agent responds

Sizwe Ntshangase, the agent of Kaizer Chiefs left-back Sifiso Hlanti, has issued an update on the player’s contract situation.

Hlanti joined Chiefs last season

His contract ends in June this year

But there is an option to extend it for one more season

WHAT HAPPENED? Hlanti’s deal with Chiefs is set to expire on June 30 after joining the club in July 2021. But there is an option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

Having started playing Premier Soccer League football in 2011, the 32-year-old defender is one of the experienced players in Arthur Zwane’s squad but his future has been a subject of speculation as his contract nears expiration. Ntshangase has moved in to give their position on the player’s future.

WHAT WAS SAID: “We’re not having discussions with Chiefs, we’re waiting for them to decide [whether they exercise the option to extend],” he told FARPost.

“We’re not waiting for June, Chiefs will contact us anytime.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Indications point to Hlanti’s Chiefs contract being extended. The experienced defender has been a regular starter this season. He has started 25 games in all competitions this season, scoring twice while asserting himself as the number one left-back.

The former Bidvest Wits star struggled with injuries last season and that limited him to just eight appearances. But he has made himself important in the Chiefs squad this term and is regarded as one of the leaders in the team.

Hlanti is not the only player whose Chiefs contract is coming to an end. The likes of goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, Khama Billiat, Erick Mathoho, Phathutshedzo Nange, and Cole Alexander are also facing an uncertain future at Naturena.

WHAT NEXT FOR HLANTI? The Amakhosi defender is, however, suspended for Sunday's Premier Soccer League trip to Sekhukhune United after accumulating four yellow cards.