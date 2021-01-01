Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs to discuss potential fan protest in club meeting

Michael Madyira
@MG_Madyira
Comments (0)
Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates fans, October 2018
Backpagepix
Amakhosi have been enduring a difficult season in which they are struggling to secure a top-eight spot and this has angered their fans

Kaizer Chiefs have stated they will meet next week and this is when they will discuss threats by fans on social media to march to Naturena in protest against discouraging Premier Soccer League results.

According to posters on social media, May 14 is the suggested date for the protest under the hashtags #KaizerChiefsProtest, #KaizerChiefsSupportersProtest and #KaizerChiefsMarch.

Amakhosi corporate communications manager Vina Maphosa says they are aware of the online campaign and will discuss the issue at their next meeting. 

“No reaction. We have a meeting about it next week, so I don’t have anything to share with you at the moment,” said Maphosa as per Sowetan Live.  

Editors' Picks

“I don’t want to engage on it. I haven’t got a directive to engage on it until we meet on it next week. We will comment after that meeting. We are saying we are aware of it.” 

Chiefs are currently ninth on the Premier Soccer League table with three points off the top half. 

They have failed to win their last three league games against relegation-threatened sides Chippa United and Bloemfontein Celtic, before Tuesday’s defeat by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila which ended many of their fans' patience. 

With four league games remaining, the Soweto giants have what looks like a difficult remainder of their campaign as they continue with their top-eight bid. 

Article continues below

They host Swallows FC next Wednesday, before travelling to basement side Black Leopards who are fighting against relegation. 

In-form Golden Arrows will then be up-next, before they visit TS Galaxy for their final match of the season.

Close