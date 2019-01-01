Kaizer Chiefs to bolster the technical team following disastrous campaign

The Soweto giants have promised that they will make changes to their technical team which is led by German coach Ernst Middendorp

Kaizer Chiefs management has vowed to restore the club's pride following a disappointing campaign.

The Soweto giants are coming off one of their worst seasons having finished outside the top eight in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Chiefs were then embarrassed by a National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final last weekend.

The Soweto giants explained that they are in the process of implementing changes to its structures on the following statement:

"This past season has been an unacceptable one in which we have fallen well short of the standards we set for ourselves. We have let ourselves down and we know we have bitterly disappointed and failed to meet the expectations of our supporters and stakeholders."

"It has been four barren seasons now and as management we will do all we possibly can to remedy the situation and to act decisively. We are using this off-season to implement the changes and to map the way forward with a new approach for next season, based on the lessons learnt."

Article continues below

"The rebuilding process for the 2019/20 season is already underway and all the necessary actions will be taken to ensure we restore this iconic institution to where it rightfully belongs – at the summit of South African football. We are bolstering the technical team, the playing personnel and strengthening the football department in preparation for the new season."

"The club has recently gone through some restructuring and has appointed new members to the board of directors. The board will play a critical role in our way forward. We thank all our supporters for your continued love and passion through good and difficult times."

"Fueled by this support, we will use this time to reflect and go back to the spirit, ethos and legacy on which the club was founded and ensure we again play a leadership role in the football world on and off the pitch," a statement read.