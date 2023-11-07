Kaizer Chiefs to be R1.5M richer after controversial Dithejane exit? TS Galaxy's Sukazi insists 'Mzansi future Puso will continue with his career'

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi insists the Rockets will compensate Kaizer Chiefs after snapping up Puso Dithejane.

Dithejane is a highly rated teenager

Chiefs terminated his contract recently

Galaxy signed the youngster

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs terminated Dithejane's contract after the teenager reportedly refused to be a ball boy.

Galaxy went on to announce the signing of the youngster. Amakhosi had reportedly stated any team that will sign the player, will have to pay R1.5 million compensation fee for the player's development.

Sukazi has since explained why the Rockets went for the services of the full-back and confirmed he will open talks with the Soweto giants to clear the player.

Article continues below

WHAT HE SAID: "We became aware of Puso’s availability in the last week or so when the news of the termination of his contract with Kaizer Chiefs hit the public domain," Sukazi said as quoted by SABC Sport.

"As a concerned SA football citizen, we thought it would be a huge risk to the future of SA football to have a talent like Puso wandering around at home and not playing football.

"We then committed ourselves to doing everything possible to rescue this talent. I’m glad that we’ve managed to take the first critical step of signing him.

"What remains are ancillary steps that would see him taking the field of play. This requires engagement with his former club in terms of the applicable football rules. We will certainly do so as a matter of high priority so that Puso can continue with his career."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Unathi Mdaka, who is commonly known as 'Omega' is another player who was released by the Glamour Boys.

The National Soccer League rules allow clubs to demand a development fee, which is currently standing at R50,000 a year if any of their academy players is signed by another club.

The age bracket is between 12 and 21 years.

Fifa has also allowed clubs to claim money each time its Academy product is internationally transferred until the age of 23.

WHAT NEXT: It is not yet clear whether Dithejane will be drafted into the Rockets' senior team or not.

However, regardless of the club's decision, the player will be fighting to grow his career and prove the doubters wrong.